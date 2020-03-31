Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings center Imani McGee-Stafford will forego the next two WNBA seasons to pursue a law degree. McGee-Stafford has been accepted into a program at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles that features an accelerated law school curriculum. The 6-foot-7 center was drafted 10th overall out of Texas by Chicago in the 2016 WNBA draft. She was traded to Atlanta during the 2017 season and then dealt to the Wings before the 2019 season. The 25-year-old California native was also playing for the Perth Lynx in a women's professional league in Australia.