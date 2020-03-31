WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott Texas holds COVID-19 response news conference

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will be discussing the continued response in Texas to the COVID-19 outbreak during a news conference Tuesday.
The Governor’s news conference is scheduled to take place Tuesday, at 2 p.m., at the State Capitol.
Governor Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.
You will be able to watch the news conference here starting at 1:45 p.m. The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.