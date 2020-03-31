Goodwill asks donors to hold donations during this time

“We appreciate our supportive communities and want to let everyone know that while we cannot accept any donations at this time, we look forward to reopening Amarillo and Plainview donation sites as soon as possible. Your gifts to Goodwill in the form of donatable items are the lifeblood of our organization, and we will be ready to accept those donations as soon as it is safe for our staff and our donors. All of our safety is our number one priority,” said Goodwill President and CEO Robin Raney.