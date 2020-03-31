Goodwill asks donors to hold donations during this time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is asking that donors in Amarillo and Plainview hold their donations at this time.
All Goodwill retail locations are closed temporarily and donations have been piling up outside of the closed doors. Goodwill has halted receiving any donations in Amarillo and Plainview until further notice.
They are encouraging everyone hold off on bringing donations to the store until business resumes as normal.
“We appreciate our supportive communities and want to let everyone know that while we cannot accept any donations at this time, we look forward to reopening Amarillo and Plainview donation sites as soon as possible. Your gifts to Goodwill in the form of donatable items are the lifeblood of our organization, and we will be ready to accept those donations as soon as it is safe for our staff and our donors. All of our safety is our number one priority,” said Goodwill President and CEO Robin Raney.
