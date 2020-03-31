First COVID-19 case confirmed in Donley County

By Vanessa Garcia | March 31, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 11:27 AM

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Donley County judge confirmed a case of the coronavirus in Donley County.

According to Donley County Judge John Howard, the case is community spread.

Howard says the county is waiting results on around eight pending tests.

This makes 26 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle.

  • Moore County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 5
  • Randall County: 6
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2
  • Donley County: 1

Texas County officials announced the first positive case of the virus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

