COVID-19 drive-thru testing site not seeing much traffic Tuesday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo said the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is not seeing much traffic on day three of it’s operations.
City of Amarillo Director of Communication Jordan Schupbach said the city hasn’t came close to administering all of the tests.
Anyone who needs to get tested is asked to call the Amarillo Public Health Department at (806) 378-6300.
If the symptoms warrant a test, they will be directed to the drive-thru facility for testing.
The city is operating the testing site from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday as long as tests are available.
On Monday, March 30, 150 tests were available with more tests available throughout the rest of the week.
