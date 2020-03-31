33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tx Panhandle, 4 in Eastern N.M., 1 in Okla. Panhandle as of March 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle, four in Eastern New Mexico and one in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The City of Amarillo has released the daily report card for cases reported to the Amarillo Public Health Department.
The report card shows new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Earlier today, Donley County Judge John Howard confirmed a case in the county. The case is community spread.
This makes 33 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Moore County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 8
- Randall County: 10
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 1
There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 1
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
According to today’s report card, there have been 450 tests reported to APH, and 130 of those are pending.
12 of the cases in today’s report are from local transmission.
The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is at Level Red.
