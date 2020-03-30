Clear and Calm Day Today

Things are looking to calm down for Tuesday, with winds hanging around in the 10 to 15 mph range, but can be as low at 5 mph in some places. We have a daytime high of about 72 degrees and an overnight low of about 46. This warm and spring-like pattern should stick around until late Thursday night when a cold front is set to push into our area, bringing our highs down into the mid-50s, but it should retreat quickly. Our next chances of precipitation could come on Sunday with the arrival of moisture from the south along with an incoming system from the west.