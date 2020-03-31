Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found in pond in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating a body found Monday afternoon in a pond in Potter County as a suspicious death.
According to a Potter County Sheriff’s Office news release, about 4:37 p.m. yesterday, deputies were called out to State Highway 136 and Folsom Rd 17900 on a vehicle in a pond at a gravel pit on Folsom Rd.
After deputies arrived and determined a car was in the pond, they called the Amarillo Police Department Dive Team in for help.
The dive team confirmed a body was in the vehicle and the vehicle was towed out of the water.
The Justice of Peace has ordered an autopsy.
The incident is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected due to witnesses at the scene.
