Atmos Energy urging homeowners, contractors to dig safely while repairing damaged pipelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy are urging homeowners and contractors to dig safely while repairing a damaged pipeline amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Atmos news release said it is doing this to keep it’s employees, customers and communities safe.
If an underground natural gas pipeline is damaged, it can cause a leak or rupture that could lead to evacuations and more.
Anyone attempting to fix a damaged pipeline, whether a professional or homeowner, must evaluate the critical need of the digging project during the pandemic.
Atmos is asking customers and employees to postpone digging during this time.
If not, Atmos is asking diggers to call 811 to have utilities marked beforehand.
Anyone digging must call 811 two working days in advance before the digging project.
Calling 811 is free and helps protect millions of miles of underground utility lines that are necessary for everyday life.
