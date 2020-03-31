Amarillo’s tourism industry trying to recover during COVID-19 spread

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the spread of COVID-19, our local tourism industry is seeing a large decrease in revenue.
With tourism being one of Amarillo’s largest economic contributors, Director of Brand Management for the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council Hope Stokes says this is a challenge they’ve never encountered before.
“This is a challenge that none of us have ever faced before, and none of us really planned on facing," Stokes said. "So it’s a very unifying experience. Cities around the entire world are working together to try and solve this problem.”
In fact, in just the last two weeks when many cities began practicing social distancing, Amarillo’s hotel industry had seen a 20 percent decrease in occupancy.
“We did see the effects for the week of March 8th through 14th. We had already dropped 12 percent in occupancy, and then through the week of the 15th, we were down 19 percent, almost 20 percent," said Kashion Smith, interim executive director for the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council.
As for the major events and conventions that were scheduled in the near future, the Convention and Visitor Council doesn’t have plans to completely cancel, as they are currently in the process of finding dates to reschedule.
“Most of our groups right now are postponing, so they’re rescheduling," Stokes said. "We haven’t had any major cancellations that I’m aware of at this time, and right now, it’s more so just trying to find dates in the future whenever it’s safer to travel, and we can ensure that our community and our groups are safe while visiting Amarillo.”
Stokes also says they have a recovery plan in the works in which marketing will play a huge role.
“Some of the ways we’re coping and adapting to this are by doing things like virtual visitation, like we have 360 tours, so encouraging people from your home to explore our city, do these different tours, keeping people updated, just trying to keep kind of a light mood in a very serious time," Stokes said.
Our local airport is also seeing a huge decrease in passengers, but cash flow isn’t something airport officials are worrying about right now.
“We’ve seen about an 85 percent decrease in our daily traffic. We’re not anticipating having any financial difficulty handling this, at this point, due to the stimulus package the Federal Government is giving airports of almost 10 billion dollars," said Michael Conner, director of aviation for the Rick Husband International Airport.
