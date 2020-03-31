All mooring docks, fishing piers closed at Lake Meredith to slow spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
By Vanessa Garcia | March 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 10:53 AM

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KFDA) - The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent is closing all mooring docks and fishing piers in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 through the end of April.

A news release said the health and safety of the lake’s visitors, employees, volunteers and partners is it’s number one priority.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the virus.

Officials will update the public when full operations are resumed.

At this time, outdoor spaces, such as 60 miles of shoreline fishing, boating, camping areas, hiking and biking trails, are still open to the public in accordance to health guidelines.

Anyone visiting the lake is urged to abide by the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect visitors and employees.

News Release: As of March 31, 2020 fishing piers and mooring docks at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area are closed...

Posted by Lake Meredith National Recreation Area on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.