Workforce Solutions Panhandle modifying services to help those affected by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is modifying its services to help support customers and employees amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a news release, staff will continue to operate and serve customers throughout the Texas Panhandle remotely using telephone email and the website.
Staff will not be open to walk-in customers at any of the three locations.
“The temporary suspension of public access to our career center is being done to align with recommendations from the CDC,” said Marin Rivas, director of the Panhandle Workforce Development Board. “We have decided to take this step to protect the health of both our customers and career center staff. Staff will maintain continuity of services through phone, email and our enhanced website.”
The Workforce Solutions Panhandle office has set up a COVID-19 web page that provides visitors with an overview of customer, job seeker and employer resources. You can view that webpage here.
You can contact the Amarillo office at (806) 372-5521, the Borger office at (806) 274-7171 and the Hereford office at (806) 364-8600.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.