What is covered by the mayor’s Stay At Home order?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Everyone has questions about the mayor’s Stay At Home order, issued on Sunday, March 29. Here are the details provided by the City of Lubbock:
The order is effective from midnight Sunday, March 29 through Friday, April 3.
- Stay-At-Home other than travel for essential activities or to obtain essential goods and services
- No public or private gatherings of any size outside a single household
- Any person who is sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms OR who has tested positive for COVID-19 must Stay-At-Home other than necessary medical or emergency care
- No visits at nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance
Examples of when to leave Home:
- Visit a doctor, dentist or healthcare provider
- Go to a grocery store
- Pick up food from restaurants
- Go to work at an essential business (no change from prior Declaration)
- Pickup up pet supplies or veterinary appointments
- Go to Home Improvement or related stores
- Individual outdoor activities while maintaining social distance
- Care for family members or pets at another household
Travel Permits are not required in the city of Lubbock.
Essential services will remain open but must enforce social distancing to the maximum extent possible. Essential services include, but are not limited to:
- grocery, convenience and package stores;
- pharmacy and drug stores;
- day-care facilities;
- health care providers and facilities;
- pet food and veterinary care;
- vehicle fueling, parts, repair and maintenance;
- homeless shelters and non-profit providers of essential services;
- essential government services and facilities;
- banks, financial, legal, accounting, engineering, insurance, and other professional services;
- office buildings;
- transit and airport facilities and services;
- residential buildings, hotels and motels – except group meeting spaces;
- manufacturing, distributing and logistics;
- residential, commercial and industrial construction - jobs and job-sites and related supply chains within stated occupancy limits;
- laundromats and dry cleaners;
- call centers.
Restaurants, Bars, and Food Courts Remain Closed to Customers. Use of Drive-Thru, Pickup and Delivery Options are Allowed and Encouraged.
Personal Services Businesses that Engage in Direct, Person-to-Person Services that are not Time-Sensitive or for the Immediate Health or Safety of the Recipient are Closed.
This includes, but is not limited to:
- hair and nail salons;
- barbershops and stylist shops;
- tattoo and piercing businesses, tanning salons and waxing businesses.
Retail Establishments Not Described Above are Closed to Customers. Use of Drive-Thru, Pickup, Delivery and Curbside Pickup Options are Allowed and Encouraged
Commonly Asked Questions:
Churches & Places of Worship – open to staff and available to perform functions necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services, including production of services and related items
Landscape Services & Landscape Supply – open, subject to social distancing and occupancy limits as appropriate
Construction Trades – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
Recovery Support Groups – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
Janitorial Services – open, subject to social distancing and no gatherings greater than 10
Outdoor Entertainment & Recreation – closed under the current Declaration
Golf Courses – club house, restaurant & related closed; course may remain open
Computer Support Services – open to provide support services, retail is closed to customers and available through curb-side, pickup, delivery, etc.
Auto Sales – open for on-line and related transactions with pickup. Service, parts & related open
Contact the City of Lubbock Business Development Department with Questions: bgerardi@mylubbock.us
