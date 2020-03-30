TTUHSC asking for personal protective equipment donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is asking for PPE donations to ensure they can safely support the health of the community.
A drop-off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 31. You can donate between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus located at 1400 South Coulter.
The secured drop-off box will be located in the circle drive, west of the TTU Horse.
TTUHSC is accepting the following donated items:
- Exam gloves in any size
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach and alcohol wipes
- Eye shields
- Face shields
- Isolation masks
- N95 masks
- Food in sealed, original packaging
- Homemade face masks which must be separated for cleaning.
