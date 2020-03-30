TTUHSC asking for personal protective equipment donations

By Madison Carson | March 30, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:04 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is asking for PPE donations to ensure they can safely support the health of the community.

A drop-off site will be set up on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 31. You can donate between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TTUHSC campus located at 1400 South Coulter.

The secured drop-off box will be located in the circle drive, west of the TTU Horse.

TTUHSC is accepting the following donated items:

  • Exam gloves in any size
  • Isolation gowns
  • Bleach and alcohol wipes
  • Eye shields
  • Face shields
  • Isolation masks
  • N95 masks
  • Food in sealed, original packaging
  • Homemade face masks which must be separated for cleaning.

