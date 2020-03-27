Tracking Storm Chances

A low pressure is headed our way for this afternoon, and we’re expecting a mixed bag of weather to come with it depending on where you are at. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern and northeastern counties under a slight to marginal risk, while Amarillo is under a thunderstorm risk. You can expect shower and storms to begin to pop up in the afternoon hours for the most easterly areas, with the most severe risk coming in the evening hours. Southwestern counties are currently under a red flag watch as they will be behind the dry line of the coming system, bringing dry air and winds in the 15-20 mph range with gusts upwards of 30+ mph. Besides that, temperatures should stay in the mid-60 degree range for most of us.