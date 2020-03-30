There are 25 cases of COVID-19 in Tx Panhandle, 4 in Eastern N.M., 1 in Okla. Panhandle March 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 25 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle, four in Eastern New Mexico and one in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
The City of Amarillo released the daily Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 Report Card.
The report card shows 18 confirmed cases were tested in the Amarillo Public Health Department jurisdiction.
This makes 25 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle.
- Moore County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 6
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
As of this afternoon, there have been 202 tests reported to APH, and 73 of those tests are still pending.
The report card also shows that five of the cases were transmitted locally.
There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 1
Earlier today, Mayor Ginger Nelson announced a shelter-in-place for Amarillo. Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner also issued a shelter-in-place.
Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders also issued stay at home guidelines.
The orders are effective at 11:59 p.m. March 30 and last until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
Violating the order is punishable by a fine or possible jail time.
The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is now at Level Red.
