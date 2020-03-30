TEXAS Outdoor Musical cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

“We really had no choice, most importantly for the health and safety of company members and company,” said Mark Hodges, TPHF board chair. “Further, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has banned groups larger than 10 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, including the Pioneer Amphitheater, until May 31 with the possibility of extending the ban. The campus of West Texas A&M University is also closed to outside organizations, and our rehearsal space is on campus. It is simply not possible to prepare the show without access to those facilities.”