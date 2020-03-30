Tele-town hall to discuss benefits for Texas veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDA) - Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Paul Lawrence will host a toll-free telephone town hall to discuss benefits available for Texas veterans.
The discussion will cover new and existing benefits, such as the Blue Water Navy program and efforts to combat veteran suicide.
During the call, veterans can ask Dr. Lawrence questions as well.
The call will take place at 4:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 31.
To join the call, all you have to do is call 844-227-7557.
