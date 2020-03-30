Show support for medical workers by placing yellow objects outside home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a shelter-in-place order issued for Amarillo, the City of Amarillo wants the community to show support for those working in the medical field.
City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said community members can show support by placing a yellow object outside your home.
It could be a flag, a heart — whatever you can think of!
If you show your support, snap a picture and share it with us!
The photos will be on our website.
You can submit your photos of your support here:
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.