All Guymon non-essential businesses closed to public

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Governor of Oklahoma has issued a Safer-at-Home order for the vulnerable population of Oklahoma. With this order, all non-essential businesses in the City of Guymon are closed to the public.
As of March 28, there have been 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in the state of Oklahoma.
Following CDC guidelines, Governor Kevin Stitt has prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Adults over 65-years-old and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions have been ordered to stay at home except to work or conduct essential errands.
Essential errands mean those that are critical for daily life, including medicine, food, gasoline, and doctor visits.
The Governor strongly encourages the vulnerable population to use delivery services whenever available.
The following establishments are closed to the public:
- Bars, taverns, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs and other places that offer alcoholic drinks for local consumption
- Bong bars, cigarette bars and vape lounges that offer their products for local consumption.
- Theatres, indoor and outdoor show rooms and museums
- Gyms, recreation centers, covered sports facilities, indoor workout facilities, workout studies and spas
- Amusement parks, play rooms, bingo rooms, bowling alleys, interior climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.
This does not prohibit an employee, contractor, seller or supplier from entering, exiting or using a public place.
These restrictions do not apply to any of the following:
- Public accommodation places that offer food and drinks that are not for local consumption, including supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and food pantries, other than those parts of the public accommodation placesubject to the requirements of the section
- Healthcare facilities, child care facilities, residential care facilities, collective care facilities and juvenile justice facilities
- Crisis shelters, popular dining rooms or similar institutions
All non-essential businesses in Guymon will close.
This order became effective on Saturday, March 28 and will remain in effect until April 30 at 11:59 pm.
