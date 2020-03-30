Officials confirm positive COVID-19 case in Moore County

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 30, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:23 AM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Moore County.

According to Moore County Emergency Management, Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of the positive case.

Officials say the person is in quarantine at their home and is cooperating with health officials.

People who have been in contact with that person recently have been contacted and are in quarantine as well.

This makes 25 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Moore County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 5
  • Randall County: 6
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2

Texas County officials announced the first positive case of the virus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

