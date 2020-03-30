Mayor Ginger Nelson issues shelter-in-place order for Amarillo

By Vanessa Garcia | March 30, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:12 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced a shelter-in-place for the city.

This is effective today at midnight and lasts for two weeks. The city will reevaluate at the end of the two weeks.

The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is now at Level Red.

Nelson also amended the declaration of disaster.

Violating the order is punishable by a fine or possible jail time.

These orders are being made in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

Below is a list of essential work services included in the shelter-in-place:

  • Healthcare - hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, medical suppliers, mental health and veterinary care
  • Public infrastructure operations (water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refinery, waster, internet, telecommunications, defense, essential manufacturing)
  • Transportation and related repairs
  • Government functions (first responders, emergency management personnel, judges and courtpersonnel, law enforcement)
  • School personnel (and families leaving home to get schoolwork and meals)
  • Carry-out and delivery restaurants and liquor stores (takeout, delivery and drive-through only)
  • Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services
  • Newspaper, television and radio services
  • Gas stations and auto services
  • Banks, financial institutions and real estate transactions
  • Hardware stores, home and business repair and service providers
  • Business supplies, mailing and shipping services
  • Laundromats, dry cleaners and related services
  • Airport, taxis and private transportation
  • Legal and accounting services
  • Home-based care, residential facilities and shelters
  • Funeral homes and related businesses
  • Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to work
  • Hotels, motels and shared rentals
  • Animal shelters, zoos and other live animal businesses (no visitors)
  • Gun and firearm businesses
  • Moving services

The following personal activities are allowed:

  • Getting groceries, household supplies, medicine, gas, work-from-home supplies, pet and livestock supplies
  • Going to the doctor’s office
  • Outdoor activities (hiking, biking, running, etc.) while maintaining social distance requirements

Below is a list of what is considered essential travel:

  • Travel related to essential personal activities and work services
  • Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, disabled or vulnerable persons
  • Travel by clergy, travel to funerals
  • Travel to and from educational institutions for materials or meals
  • Travel to residence
  • Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Nelson said the Amarillo-area will see a spike in positive tests because more tests are being completed.

More than 20 people are in quarantine.

A first case of the coronavirus was confirmed earlier this morning in Moore County.

This makes 25 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Moore County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 5
  • Randall County: 6
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2

Texas County officials announced the first positive case of the virus in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Curry County: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 1

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

