How Amarillo, Canyon Shelter-in-Place orders will be enforced

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson’s decision to go all in, the Amarillo Police Department says they will continue patrolling the area as normal.
With the new Shelter-in-Place order, APD will not be conducting stops just to enforce the order.
Randall County Sheriff’s Department reiterated they will not be conducting stops just to enforce the order.
“Most importantly, we want everybody to know we’re not going to be out stopping pedestrians or motorists just to enforce this Stay-at-Home order," said Jeb Hilton, corporal for the Amarillo Police Department. "We’re going to be out on normal patrol, just like we would stop for any on-view violations, just like we would before the COVID-19 incidents.”
Although APD will be on normal patrol during this Shelter-in-Place order, residents are still prohibited from gathering in groups of over 10 people, as they will be stopped by police and asked to disperse.
“You still cannot gather in groups," Hilton said. "Part of that declaration is that you need to stay in groups smaller than 10, and we might have officers stop by and say ‘hey your group is too large, you need to disperse,’ if that’s an issue that we’re seeing. We’re not going to be out stopping people asking for permits to travel.”
Mayor Nelson also shut down many recreational parts of City parks and recreation centers, but the sidewalks are still open for residents to use for exercise.
Police are being asked to have residents leave should they be seen using City park equipment for recreation during this time.
“We won’t have officers out patrolling looking for people at City parks playing on park equipment or on basketball courts or anything like that, but if they do happen to see that, or if they get called on it, what we’ll do is go up and ask people to disperse from the area," Hilton said. "The last case scenario that we want to come across is having to write a citation or make an arrest on something.”
In fact, the only way a resident can be punished for being out on non-essential matters is if they do not cooperate if asked to leave an area.
“If we show up, and we ask you to leave, and you don’t, something where you begin to argue, and you’re not going to leave, we’ll write you a citation," Hilton said. "We don’t want it to get to that point. If it goes to the point where you become belligerent, violent, to the point where an arrest needs to be made, then that’s what will have to happen.”
The City of Canyon has also issued a Shelter-in-Place order, and they will follow similar guidelines as Amarillo concerning how to enforce this order.
