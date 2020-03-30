Doppler Dave With Storm Chances In Eastern Areas

We are tracking the good old spring dryline in our region today and it is setting up an environment favorable for storms in the east and fire danger to the west of the boundary. A few evening storms will be possible generally east of Amarillo and a storm or two may produce some hail or high wind before moving east of the area around midnight. Quiet weather returns tomorrow with a cool morning near 40 degrees turning into a sunny and warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s.