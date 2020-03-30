City of Amarillo, City of Canyon reach COVID-19 alert level red

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cities of Amarillo and Canyon will begin a mandatory Shelter-in-Place order tonight at midnight.
Some businesses will remain open, while other services will close.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson feels this is the only way we can slow the spread, as we already have at least 5 local transmission cases. She explained we only have about 600 hospital beds, and people need to stay home so we don’t see a surge in our hospitals.
Some essential services include restaurant to-go services, pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores.
“I hope that people won’t run on our supplies. Just try, and treat this like a normal grocery week for you. Go when you would normally go, and buy the amount that you would normally buy,” said Mayor Nelson.
Dr. Milton with the Amarillo Health Authority explains that we will see the number of COVID-19 patients rise as we start doing more tests.
A free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be open all week. There were 150 tests available on Monday, March 30, and there will be more throughout the rest of this week. They were able to perform 126 tests today.
“They are welcome to call their physician. If they need emergency medical care, then obviously the emergency room, but if somebody does want to be tested at our testing event, then they need to call 378-6300. Our call takers will walk them through that process of screening, because we want to make sure we test people that it is appropriate to get tested. Supplies are not unlimited,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.
There are about 199 tests pending confirmation out of Amarillo, and most COVID-19 patients in our hospitals are still requiring ventilators.
“The patients that are still hospitalized, I have been checking on them. Actually, they appear to be improving,” said Dr. Milton.
Many rural hospitals in our area have reached out to Dr. Milton for advise in these uncertain times.
“One of the bigger concerns is that whether they have the resources and the capabilities to take care of individuals that are becoming ill. They are looking for our guidance in some of these smaller towns of how to manage these things,” said Dr. Milton.
Mayor Nelson wants to remind those who are working take-out, think of ways to stay at least six feet apart when handing items to customers. She also encourages businesses to not use paper cash during this time, but rather make payments online.
