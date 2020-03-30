Business amps up COVID-19 safety training to further prevent spread of virus during home repair visits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning has made safety adjustments to keep customers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past week, technicians have been training to keep themselves and customers safe when they enter homes to make repairs.
Employees are now required to wear shoe covers and masks, use disinfecting wipes, disposable gloves and practice social distancing.
Employees will not shake hands and have been asked not to touch anything in the customer’s home that they don’t need to.
“They do come in individually to the office and we take their temperature and make sure they’re not coughing,” said Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning Co-Owner Paula Ward. “They get their folder, leave and we send their calls to them all day long. Anything that we can think of that might help, we’re going to pass that along to our technicians.”
Paperwork will be sent via email, rather than transferred in person, to further prevent the spread of the virus.
Technicians are also being trained internally by their four owners and managers.
Managers said they are listening to the CDC on precaution measures and are using all suggested precautions locally.
