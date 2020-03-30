APD answers questions regarding new Stay-at-Home order

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is answering questions regarding Mayor Ginger Nelson’s Stay-at-Home order.
According to a news release, APD says they will not be stopping pedestrians or vehicles solely to investigate Stay-at-Home violations.
Any stops that APD will conduct will be for on-view violations based on probable cause, like normal.
They are encouraging everyone to follow all laws.
APD also says travel permits are not required in the city of Amarillo, per the Mayor.
They will not stop anyone asking to check for a permit to travel.
