Amarillo police ‘quality of service’ survey ends Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Quality of Service Survey ends Tuesday.
The annual survey opened up to residents on March 13 in order for the department to get an outside perspective on how it is providing services to the community.
The survey also focuses on how APD will focus resources on future efforts to provide police service.
The results of the survey will be compared to last year’s results to see how far the department has come in making improvements while also looking at what else needs to be improved.
Responses to the survey are confidential, but surveyors can provide an email address to be contacted if they would like.
The survey ends at 5:00 p.m. on March 31.
To take the survey, go here or request a paper copy at (806) 378-5234.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.