Amarillo College moves to phase 3 of COVID-19 plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the City of Amarillo’s move to Level Red, Amarillo College is transitioning into phase three of their COVID-19 plan.
Amarillo College resumed remote spring classes today, and they are complying with the city of Amarillo’s Level Red shelter-in-place order by further restricting in-person services.
AC’s next phase will begin on Tuesday, March 31.
Students are unlikely to notice drastic changes, because classes were paused last week to migrate to all-remote learning.
According to a news release, AC is putting the health and safety of students and the community first by choosing to move forward with this next phase.
“We have no higher priority than to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, our workforce and our community,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart. “For weeks we have been constricting our services so that students do not need to come to campus, they need to log in. We expect to have students who need technical support, but we will be here to provide it. We intend to be up to the challenge.”
Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the majority of in-person resources on the Washington Street Campus will be limited to the Ware Student Commons, where students lacking technology can access computers in The Underground.
Only a handful of essential AC employees will be required to report to work. Each will receive letters requesting their presence, and all others will work remotely.
The AC Bookstore will only be accessible online.
Students needing to access The Underground can do so from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Fridays and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.
