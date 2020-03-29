Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Monday

It’s been a mild day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Looking at increasing clouds tonight, light winds and lows in the lower 40s. Monday looks a bit warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Expect increasing clouds especially by late day. Thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours especially East & NE. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with large hail & damaging winds. As of right now, it looks like thunderstorms will form here then move East into Oklahoma. Besides the storm threat, Western zones will endure another day of Fire Danger so please be fire aware.