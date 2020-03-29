DPS to conduct quarantine checks on airline passengers from 4 states

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting Saturday, March 28, in response to Gov. Abbott's Executive Order, DPS troopers will be at Rick Husband Airport as well as other Texas airports screening passengers.
Passengers traveling from designated quarantine areas will be screened and required to self quarantine for 14 days.
Designated quarantine areas include New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as the City of New Orleans.
Violators of the self self quarantine policy could face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.