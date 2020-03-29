Amarillo Bulls announce team awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Bulls Head Coach Rocky Russo told NewsChannel 10 Sports Director Evan Abramson Saturday night that this year’s awards for individual players of the 2019-20 Bulls have been finalized.
Official announcement of the awards is scheduled to be released in a press release next week, but the biggest news from the awards comes in two parts.
Not shocking, but well deserved, Amarillo Bulls forward and Captain Matt Allen was named the Most Valuable Player for the season, as his teammates voted on a total of seven awards for the 2019-20 season. But perhaps the other biggest piece of news to come from the release of the awards is that rookie goaltender Charlie Glockner was named Rookie of the Year.
Glockner was one of the best goaltenders in the league this year, paired with other Bulls goaltender Max Gutjahr. Glockner earned himself an 18-5 record, putting up nine shutouts on the year. His 1.73 goals against average put him near the top of the list of best goalkeepers in the entire NAHL, as the rookie saved 93-percent of shots against him.
The Most Improved Player of the Year award went to Ty Black, who the Amarillo Bulls received toward the beginning of the year in a trade. The forward went on to put up a total of 26 points on the year, scoring 13 goals, and assisting in 13 others, as Noah Carlin went on to garner the Best Offensive Defender on the team. The defensive scoring savant went on to score 12 goals on the year while assisting in 18 others. He recorded 30 points on the year, placing himself in sixth place on the team for most points.
The Amarillo Bulls finished the season in second place in the South Division of the NAHL with a 39-10-2-3 record. They collected 83 points and clinched a playoff spot, trailing the Lone Star Brahmas by just three points for first place in the South. This was due in part to two reasons. The first was a poor finish to what would be the end of the season due to Covid-19, as the Bulls finished their last 10 games 5-3-1-1. The Bulls, who excelled against the Brahmas in head-to-head matchups, were scheduled to face off against Lone Star at the end of the season in what would most likely have decided who would control first place in the South, but again, the Coronavirus Pandemic put an end to that NAHL drama in a hurry.
The NewsChannel 10 Sports Team will conduct interviews with players and coaches from the Amarillo Bulls in the coming weeks as to the awards players earned, as well as their overall thoughts on how the season went.
