Amarillo Bulls announce team awards

The Amarillo Bulls finished the season in second place in the South Division of the NAHL with a 39-10-2-3 record. They collected 83 points and clinched a playoff spot, trailing the Lone Star Brahmas by just three points for first place in the South. This was due in part to two reasons. The first was a poor finish to what would be the end of the season due to Covid-19, as the Bulls finished their last 10 games 5-3-1-1. The Bulls, who excelled against the Brahmas in head-to-head matchups, were scheduled to face off against Lone Star at the end of the season in what would most likely have decided who would control first place in the South, but again, the Coronavirus Pandemic put an end to that NAHL drama in a hurry.