TTUHSC medical students gain unique experience at Amarillo’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s first ever drive through COVID-19 test site was opened today.
46 people were able to get tested for COVID-19, and the test site will be open again on Monday with the ability to test 150 more patients.
In order to get tested, you must first call the Amarillo Public Health Department and go through a screening process.
A Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center doctor at the site is hopeful they will have testing like this available every day next week, but that is all up to the availability of tests. TTUHSC medical students are actually volunteering their time to work at this drive-up testing site.
“This is actually really important, just, because right now we are doing more online stuff. When they sent out the volunteer stuff, a lot of medical students jumped at it, because it was an opportunity to get some hands on experience in something that a lot of people have not done before. This is really unique, and it’s going to be really helpful in the future once I graduate to have this type of experience,” said Ganesh Maniam, third year medical student at TTUHSC.
Having students help with testing centers means doctors and nurses don’t have to be pulled away from their current jobs.
“Helping with getting the paperwork done, it’s an important job that somebody has to do. If we were to pull our clinical people, our nurses, our physicians over to do that, then that means they are not available to be seeing the patients over at the hospitals and in the clinics, and the other places that we need them right now,” said Dr. Todd Bell, Texas Tech Pediatrics.
Doctors have stopped allowing students to join them in exam rooms during this time to use preserve personal protective equipment.
Although there are some new restrictions, working in this environment gives these students an experience they wouldn’t normally be able to have.
“Our students right now are actually involved more in the logistics of this rather than swabbing patients noses, but they want to be part of the solution. We are excited that they are able to participate in this, and that gives us really, kind of, a unique experience, because these types of events don’t really happen very often. Thankfully,” said Dr. Bell.
Once you get to the testing site, you are directed by officers. You then drive through a large warehouse, stopping at two separate tables.
“The medical students are responsible for getting the histories, talking to patients, helping them walk through the clinic, and then assisting the provider in collecting the sample for testing,” said Maniam.
