Texas County confirms first case of COVID-19 in the Oklahoma Panhandle

TEXAS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Texas County has confirmed it’s first case of COVID-19.
Texas County Emergency Management said an investigation into the case is ongoing and those in close contact with the person will be contacted and advised to quarantine themselves.
At this time, residents in the county are advised to seek testing when experiencing the main three symptoms of the virus, which include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.
Since Saturday, 23 residents in Texas County have reported for COVID-19 testing with 13 of those tests returning negative and 10 more still pending results.
The positive test result was tested outside of the county.
There are 18 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area:
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
There are two confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.