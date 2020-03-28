Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say they have agreed to deals with kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The Zuerlein agreement gives Dallas competition at kicker because they've also re-signed Kai Forbath. He was last year's replacement for a shaky Brett Maher. Zuerlein was similar to Maher in being strong from 50-plus yards but struggling on shorter kicks. Zuerlein's accuracy has tailed off since making a career-best 38 field goals on 40 tries in 2017. A deal with the nearly 350-pound Poe is another sign of the Cowboys seeking bigger defensive tackles under new coach Mike McCarthy.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terry Tausch, an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran, has died. He was 61. The Longhorns announced Tausch passed away Wednesday night at his home in Plano, Texas. His older brother, Gary Tausch, told San Antonio TV station KENS that the death was “sudden." He did not cite a cause. Tausch played seven seasons as a guard for the Minnesota Vikings after being drafted in the second round in 1982. He won a Super Bowl in his last year in the league with the San Francisco 49ers.