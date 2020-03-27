Veteran at Amarillo VA Health Care System tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A veteran has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Amarillo VA Health Care System.
According to a news release, the veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specifically trained on CDC treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.
This is one of the already confirmed cases reported by the City of Amarillo March 27.
The VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.
Veterans who are experiencing these symptoms are asked to call ahead to the VA centralized call center at (806) 355-9703 and select option 2 to be connected to a clinical provider who cal provide guidance for you.
