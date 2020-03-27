8th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Castro County makes 18 cases in Tx Panhandle

By Kaitlin Johnson | March 27, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 1:11 PM

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Castro County.

Castro County Judge Gerber confirmed the eight cases today.

Seven cases are in the Nazareth community. One case is in Dimmitt.

This makes 18 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area:

  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 2
  • Randall County: 3
  • Castro County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2

There are also two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eastern New Mexico.

  • Roosevelt County: 1
  • Curry County: 1

In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Potter County.

A second case was also confirmed in Oldham County this morning.

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

