8th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Castro County makes 18 cases in Tx Panhandle

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Castro County.
Castro County Judge Gerber confirmed the eight cases today.
Seven cases are in the Nazareth community. One case is in Dimmitt.
This makes 18 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area:
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
There are also two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Eastern New Mexico.
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Curry County: 1
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Potter County.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
