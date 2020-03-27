State officials confirm second case of COVID-19 in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Oldham County.
Oldham County Emergency Management was informed by the state health services.
Further details are not available at this time, but there’s a total of 16 cases in the area now.
This makes 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 1
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.
