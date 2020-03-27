State officials confirm second case of COVID-19 in Oldham County

By Vanessa Garcia | March 27, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:15 AM

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Oldham County.

Oldham County Emergency Management was informed by the state health services.

Further details are not available at this time, but there’s a total of 16 cases in the area now.

This makes 15 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.

  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 1
  • Randall County: 3
  • Castro County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2

There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.

