Special Olympics Texas launches virtual program for athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Olympics Texas has launched a new virtual program to keep athletes involved during the outbreak.
This comes after they were forced to cancel some of their biggest events of the year.
Organizers say the population they serve is at a higher risk during this time.
They launched a program is called S.O. Connected.
It provides activities for athletes to participate in throughout the day through a platform called Flip-Grid.
They can take part in challenges based on fitness, extracurriculars and nutrition.
“Our athletes and our community are so important, and we can’t just leave them in the dust for a couple months. Special Olympics won’t disappear, even if our in-person events do. Hopefully they can look back on this as a good time for Special Olympics instead of a bad time,” said Mattie Penner, program director for Panhandle area Special Olympics Texas.
Penner says the program is here to stay, even when in-person events resume and is open to anyone in the community who would like to participate.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.