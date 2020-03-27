Salvation Army to transfer furniture to housing for high-risk guests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is transferring furniture today to a temporary housing for high-risk guests.
The Salvation Army of Amarillo said they are moving furniture from the Family Store, located at 1211 S.E. 27th Ave., to secured housing for some high-risk guests currently staying at the shelter.
The nonprofit organization partnered with HUD and the City of Amarillo in order to provide more level of safety, comfort and protection for guests.
