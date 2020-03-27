N.M. Governor extends school closings through the rest of the school year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico public education will shift to a learn-at-home model as school closings have been extended through the rest of the school year.
According to a news release, this decision is part of a plan to protect New Mexicans from COVID-19 and to ensure that children are protected, fed and educated and that families are supported through this crisis.
The extension comes with a new executive order that extends the closings through the end of the school year.
As of Thursday afternoon, New Mexico had 136 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including some that are being investigated as community spread.
There is one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.
School-based health centers, educational programming for youth in facilities and licensed childcare facilities serving workers whose jobs have been deemed essential will continue operating.
