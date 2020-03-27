New Mexico police starting coloring book drawing contest

NEW MEXICO (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are asking children to help them create a coloring book.
The police are starting a coloring book drawing contest in an effort to provide children a creative outlet while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The police are challenging New Mexican children to draw and color a picture that shows what they think of when they picture the state police.
Drawings can be anything that a child imagines, including police officers, K-9′s, police vehicles, motorcycles, helicopters, drones and more.
Children of all ages can participate with prizes being awarded for the best pictures.
Some of the pictures will also be in the upcoming New Mexico State Police coloring book.
Parents are asked to print a flyer and a blank coloring sheet to get the drawing started.
Parents will also need to include the child’s name, grade, school and phone number.
The contact information will be used to contact the winners because it won’t be made public.
Coloring book submissions can be sent to public.relations@state.nm.us or by mail at: New Mexico State Police, Attn: Community Engagement, 2501 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
The deadline is 5:00 p.m. on April 17.
