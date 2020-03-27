Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros say former slugger Jimmy Wynn has died. He was 78. Wynn was nicknamed “The Toy Cannon” because of the power he produced despite his small size. Wynn was a three-time All-Star outfielder in the 1960s and '70s. The Astros announced that he died on Thursday, but did not provide any further details.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun says he has been cleared to resume daily workouts and baseball activity in his recovery from a broken jaw. Calhoun tweeted the news Thursday, on what was supposed to be baseball's opening day before the coronavirus pandemic. The outfielder had surgery March 9. That was a day after he was hit in the face by a fastball during a spring training game and suffered a broken jaw. Calhoun hit .269 with 21 homers in 83 games last season.
UNDATED (AP) — Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77. The Globetrotters say Neal died in his home outside of Houston, but did not provide any other details. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963 to 1985, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA has announced its draft will be a virtual event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft will be held on April 17 as originally scheduled but will be broadcast without players, fans or media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is still looking at different scenarios for the start of the regular season, but notes it could begin before the NBA resumes play. One option for the WNBA could be to move its schedule back with the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. The league was scheduled to go on a month-long break starting July 10 during the Tokyo Games.
UNDATED (AP) — High school players Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Emoni Bates are the finalists for Gatorade's national player of the year in basketball. Mobley is ranked as the No. 1 high school senior in the country. Cunningham is ranked second in the senior class. The 6-foot-11 Mobley of California has signed to play for USC. Cunningham is 6-6 and from Texas and has signed to play at Oklahoma State. Bates is a sophomore from Michigan.