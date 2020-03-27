Help replenish blood supply at blood drive today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the nation’s blood supply threatened by the coronavirus, Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Coffee Memorial Blood Center are partnering up together.
The blood drive is today and ends at 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, located at 5051 S. Soncy Rd., in the classroom.
More than 4,000 blood drives have been canceled since the pandemic, meaning they are out more than 130,000 donations worldwide.
The group hopes to collect 30 to 40 units of blood for area hospitals facing critical shortages.
Many hospitals in the U.S. are also canceling elective surgeries and reducing the number of blood they give patients in order to conserve the blood supply.
