Domestic violence concerns increasing during COVID-19 crisis

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Family Support Services says domestic violence is a huge concern during global pandemics.
Domestic Violence Safe House Manager Hannah Finkenbinder says domestic violence reports are much lower than the monthly average, which is very alarming for them, especially during this time of emergency.
“We have seen a dramatic reduction in our calls from this month versus last month," Finkenbinder says. "February we received almost 700 hotline calls, and this month we’ve yet to reach 400, so that’s really concerning for us where we are right now.”
Family Support Services is concerned about this reduction in reported cases, because they understand it could be much more difficult to make a report while being in self-isolation with an abuser.
“We’re seeing a lot of families kind of being forced to be in these situations, while for many families this is fine, this is great. It’s a great time for people to connect," Finkenbinder says. "Other families who are seeing violence in the home have no escape from this.”
Finkenbinder is encouraging victims to use their creativity in order to successfully report violence in the home so Family Support Services can intervene and get victims the help they need.
“I suggest being creative. Find a way to go to the grocery store, the gas station," Finkenbinder says. "If you are unable to take your phone with you, I recommend writing down our hotline number, keeping it in your shoe and then having that available if you are able to find access to a telephone.”
The Executive Director of The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Shelly Bohannon is encouraging local residents to check in on families and children during this time, as child abuse is also seeing an increase.
Family Support Services also wants to remind residents that they will be fully open during the spread of coronavirus, and they are taking all of the necessary steps to ensure they provide a clean safe house during this time.
“We’re taking all precautions recommended by the CDC," Finkenbinder says. "We have limited staff on site, we’re asking staff when they come in to take their temperature, make sure and wash their hands. We’re doing a lot of environmental cleaning right now, and I realize that can also be something scary during this time for someone to come into the shelter worried that they might catch the virus.”
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.