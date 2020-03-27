1 dead after being struck by train Thursday night in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after being struck by a train Thursday night in Pampa.
The City of Pampa said around 8:30 p.m. last night, BNSF Railroad called the city police department about a pedestrian being hit by a train at the train intersection on Starkweather.
Police learned that 22-year-old Joaquin Salcedo, Jr., of Pampa, was walking near the train track.
The driver of the train noticed Salcedo and began to blow the horn.
The train was not able to stop and Salcedo was hit, dying on scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.