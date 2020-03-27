18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tx Panhandle, 2 in Eastern New Mexico as of March 27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle and two confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
The City of Amarillo released the report card detailing confirmed COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties.
That report card lists two cases in Potter County and three in Randall County.
In a news conference earlier today, the city confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Potter County.
This makes 18 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area:
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
This afternoon, Cannon Air Force Base announced an airman has tested positive for coronavirus. The member, while traveling out of the area on terminal leave in the East Coast earlier this month, came in contact with an individual who had tested positive for the virus.
When the airman returned, they contacted the 24/7 Public Health Hotline and was immediately placed in self-isolation at their home.
According to the Roosevelt General Hospital, this case is the same case that had been confirmed in Roosevelt County.
This makes two confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
Of the cases listed on the city’s report card, four patients are in isolation at home, one is in a medical facility and the rest are outside of the Amarillo Public Health Department’s jurisdiction. Two of the cases were transmitted through recent travel, two were transmitted locally and one is in an active contact investigation.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
