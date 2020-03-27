City of Amarillo opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has partnered with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
Testing began today, March 27. For individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to call the Amarillo Public Health Department at (806) 378-6300. If the symptoms warrant a test, you will be directed to the drive-thru facility for testing.
“We’ve been working around the clock for several days to get these tests in place and the facility set up for this program,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “We are finally seeing a good supply of tests coming into our region, and we want to get them out to those that need them as quickly as possible.”
The City hopes to operate the testing site from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday as long as tests are available.
If the testing site is not open, you can contact Public Health Staff members for alternative options.
“We’re very excited to see testing options increasing throughout the region,” said Amarillo Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “Our staff and our great partners at Texas Tech have been waiting for this moment. We’re ready to go.”
Potter County, the Amarillo Fire Department and the Amarillo Police Department are also going to be assisting with the drive-thru testing site.
For more information, you can contact the City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.