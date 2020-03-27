City of Amarillo officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Potter County today during a news conference.
City officials also provided a number you can call to be screened for drive up testing, which is (806) 378-6300.
This makes 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 2
- Randall County: 3
- Castro County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
