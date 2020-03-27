City of Amarillo officials confirm 2nd case of COVID-19 in Potter County

By Vanessa Garcia | March 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:21 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Potter County today during a news conference.

City officials also provided a number you can call to be screened for drive up testing, which is (806) 378-6300.

Friday morning, a second case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Oldham County.

This makes 16 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.

  • Swisher County: 1
  • Potter County: 2
  • Randall County: 3
  • Castro County: 6
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Oldham County: 2

There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.

On March 24, the City of Amarillo reported the first coronavirus death in the area.

According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.

