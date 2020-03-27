Catholic Charities opening food pantry for those affected by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is expanding their services to feed those that have been laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, March 30, through Thursday, April 2, the food pantry located at 2801 Duniven Circle will be open to those out of work at the time.
It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday times will be 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
If additional weeks are necessary, the same schedule will apply.
They will provide food to the first 35 that visit the curbside food pantry during each time slot. You will have to provide a state-issued ID for access to the program.
